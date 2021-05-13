Lovell Chronicle: Ordinance discussion a great example of civility in action

Lovell Chronicle (May 6)- The recent ongoing discussion concerning the now famous chicken ordinance being considered by the Lovell Town Council has produced more than a few chuckles in our community, but Tuesday evening’s rather serious debate about the topic during a public forum was a great example of positive civic discourse.
Now before you poo-poo the idea that a chicken discussion is at all important, realized that nothing stirs the emotions in a small town more than any law dealing with pets or animals. One of the most hotly contested issues in Town of Lovell history was an ordinance proposed about 25 years ago that would have required cats to be leashed, like dogs.
That one went over like a lead balloon, and people filled the council chambers at town hall to overflowing, sending the clear message: “Don’t mess with our cats!” The council backed off.
Any discussion of animals and the effect they have on quality of life results in strong opinions and some stirred emotions, and Tuesday’s meeting
had no shortage of strong feelings on both sides of the issue. And yet people stayed calm, discussed the issue without name-calling, made reasonable points and, as Mayor Tom Newman put it, left as friends.
The town council is playing this issue right by simply listening to citizens. Most of the council members have said they don’t have a dog (or chicken) in the fight and have approached the issue with an open mind. There were strong arguments made by both proponents and opponents of allowing chickens to be raised. Indeed, we don’t envy the council members and the decision facing them, given the fact that, whatever the council chooses to do, the decision is bound to upset some folks.
Mayor Newman joked that it’s a lot easier to pass an ordinance when nobody shows up to debate it, but he then seriously praised the people who attended Tuesday’s meeting or have communicated with the mayor and council about the ordinance.
“We live in a world where civility is a lost art,” the mayor said. “I appreciate the fact that you can come and speak openly.”
During a time when political bomb-throwing has become the norm, rather than the exception, hats off to our citizens for making a potentially emotional process calm and reasonable.
The ordinance in question must still go through two more readings during which it can be passed as is, modified or killed. Public input can make it better, or the council may decide now is not the time.
Tuesday’s meeting and the decision-making process that goes with this ordinance is a great example of why government at the local level works best.
David Peck is publisher of the Lovell Chronicle. Brought to you courtesy of the Wyoming News Exchange.