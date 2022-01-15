Lowe: Residents should be involved in redistricting

One of the most important virtues of a representative democracy is providing and ensuring equitable representation for all citizens. Which is why, at its core, the once-a-decade redistricting process is critical to the well-being of a democratic republic.

Every ten years, states are charged with drawing maps that apportion voters into relatively equal districts based on population data collected during the decennial census. Each state approaches this mandate in a slightly different manner. In Wyoming, a 14-member joint committee of state legislators is responsible for preparing the maps that the full legislature will vote on during the February/March Budget session.

As of Jan. 1, Wyoming is just one of 10 states that has not produced even a draft map.

The Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions committee first began to discuss the 2021 redistricting process in August. The mood at this meeting was jovial and somewhat carefree. But flash forward to the Dec. 14 meeting when Rep. Fortner declared, “I don’t think you coulda shook up a bag of snakes and come up with a worse mess.”

While Rep. Fortner’s analogy was likely more tongue in cheek than anything, he does have a point. To date, you can visit the legislature’s website that provides access to nearly 40 proposed maps; while most of these are regional maps, so far there is not one that meets “everyone’s” needs. Many of the comments from committee members, and other legislators, reflect a “that’s not fair to my district” mentality.

I hate to break it to lawmakers, but chances are this is never going to seem fair. It is not meant to be fair to specific legislative districts or regions but rather it is meant to be fair to the voters by equally distributing voting power as populations shift.

Wyoming is a challenging state to redistrict. There are the natural barriers that make creating a representable district difficult (mountain ranges, seasonal closures and wide, rural districts). There are also the agreed upon principles guiding the committee that make this process extraordinarily complex (two house districts per senate district, adherence to county lines as much as possible, +/- 5% deviation in population).

Which brings me to the point. Wyoming state legislators pride themselves on being “citizen representatives.” That is, they are not paid, they do not have individual staff, and they all have lives, families and jobs out of Cheyenne (well, except for those that represent Cheyenne).

So why are we still expecting them to take on this monumental task? More than a dozen states have already turned to an independent citizen redistricting commission to assist lawmakers in creating the maps that will define political districts for the coming decade. There are a myriad of ways to design these commissions to create an even playing field. Sen. Gierau, D-Jackson, has also indicated that he will be supporting legislation during this session that would create an independent redistricting commission.

Once this legislative session is complete in March, most of us will not think about redistricting again until 2030 when it's time to conduct the Census again. Now is the time to act, now is the time to create a Wyoming Citizen Redistricting Commission and ensure a more productive process in the future.

