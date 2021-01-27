Ludtke: It’s time to fund students

As parents we spend so much of our time stressing over every choice we make for our children. When they are babies, we stress about what diaper brand to buy or if we’re choosing the right foods. They become toddlers and we stress about what TV shows we choose to let them watch or what toys they can play with. Yet when it’s time for them to start school we sort of just blindly follow the herd and enroll them in the neighborhood public school because that’s what we’re supposed to do. Why do we suddenly stop making choices?

I reflect back on my time in school and ponder what would have happened if I could have done things differently. For me personally, grade school was a great experience. However, I can’t say the same for Jr./Sr. High years. It wasn’t because I was in a bad school or had a lot of bad teachers. The environment, structure, and schedule just didn’t work for me. Looking back and knowing what I know now about school choice today, it saddens me because myself and so many like me were done a great disservice by having no real options. How would our lives be different if we could have done our K-12 years differently?