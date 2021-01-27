Ludtke: It’s time to fund students

As parents we spend so much of our time stressing over every choice we make for our children. When they are babies, we stress about what diaper brand to buy or if we’re choosing the right foods. They become toddlers and we stress about what TV shows we choose to let them watch or what toys they can play with. Yet when it’s time for them to start school we sort of just blindly follow the herd and enroll them in the neighborhood public school because that’s what we’re supposed to do. Why do we suddenly stop making choices?
I reflect back on my time in school and ponder what would have happened if I could have done things differently. For me personally, grade school was a great experience. However, I can’t say the same for Jr./Sr. High years. It wasn’t because I was in a bad school or had a lot of bad teachers. The environment, structure, and schedule just didn’t work for me. Looking back and knowing what I know now about school choice today, it saddens me because myself and so many like me were done a great disservice by having no real options. How would our lives be different if we could have done our K-12 years differently?
This importance of K-12 education is given statewide (and national) attention during National School Choice Week (Jan. 24-30). The issue of school choice has nothing to do with public schools being bad. It has everything to do with an individual student finding the environment, the structure or the schedule that works best for them. I would have given anything back in those days for someone to tell me that my parents could have helped me do things another way. Studies have shown time and again that when children have a choice in their education to choose what works for them, they do better.
Again, I can’t stress this point enough: Wanting school choice does not mean you think the public school system is bad. It just means you believe there is more than one way to educate a child. This is why it’s time for Wyoming to look at educational funding as it applies to the individual student and not as a group of institutions.
School choice recognizes the unique learning needs that each child has. (For example you may not know this, but roughly one in five children is affected by some type of reading disability.) Whatever their children’s needs are, school choice and student funding empower parents to advocate on behalf of their children and select the school and curriculum that meets those particular needs. School choice programs allow parents to ensure they have the support networks to allow their young students to succeed.
From Jan. 24 to 30, School Choice Week celebrates the thousands of students who have benefited from school choice over the past several decades, and works to extend the benefits to more families. By making sure to match the right school to the right child, school choice works to build up the types of support networks that have helped so many. This week, I encourage you to join the education conversation online, thank a teacher, or learn more at WyLiberty.org.
Mandy Ludtke is a staff member of the Wyoming Liberty Group. Born and raised in Wyoming, she exhibits a passion for camping, gardening, fishing and hunting with family and friends.