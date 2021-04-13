Lummis: Call it a crisis

Just last month the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border smashed the previous record by at least 60 percent. Border agents are overwhelmed, and it’s getting worse. More than 100,000 migrants were apprehended at the border in February, up 28 percent from January.

This is a crisis of President Biden’s own making. But don’t take my word for it: The majority of Americans agree that President Biden’s immigration policies are bad for America, and believe he’s botching the crisis at our southern border.

As your U.S. Senator, I’m committed to working with my colleagues to address our broken immigration system and stop the onslaught of illegal immigration currently taking place. Just last month I sent a letter with my colleague, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), to the Government Accountability Office raising our concerns about President Biden’s move to halt funding of the wall along our southern border. Congress specifically allocated funds for the construction of the border wall, so it is the responsibility of the executive branch to carry out the directives of that funding.

Additionally, I joined Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and other colleagues in an effort to officially declare the situation at the southern border a crisis. This is obvious to anyone looking at the facts, and the Senate must ensure President Biden knows our concern.

We are a nation of law and order. We reward law-abiding, hardworking aspirants with citizenship. But by letting others come to the United States illegally, President Biden is insulting those new American citizens who did it right. That’s unjust. It’s unfair. And it’s not how we treat neighbors in Wyoming. For the good of the country, it’s time to secure the border.

Cynthia Lummis represents Wyoming in the U.S. Senate.

