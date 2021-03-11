Lummis: Looking to make sure government works for you

For people and families in Wyoming, there are a number of issues with which my team can assist, including a few that might surprise you – Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, just to name a few. If you are entitled to benefits that you are not receiving, sometimes a call from my staff to the correct agency can shake things loose and fix whatever issues you might be having.

Veterans, you are particularly on my mind because of the personal sacrifices you’ve made for our country. You’ve earned every benefit you are entitled to receive, and if you aren’t getting the assistance or support you deserve, my team can contact the Veterans Affairs department, find the logjam, and often fix the problem.

Public lands issues are especially important here in Wyoming, and something my team can help you navigate. Whether you are a rancher, farmer or energy developer having any type of problems with permitting, or even just want to talk about recreational use of federal lands, we are here to ensure that Wyoming’s public lands are accessible to Wyoming people.