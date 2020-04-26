Lummis: Pulling the alarm on support for Wyoming oil producers

At a historic time when nearly every business and industry is being hurt by the global pandemic that has stalled our economy, Wyoming was dealt another blow on Monday. For the first time ever, the price of oil fell below zero to nearly negative $38 per barrel for the month of May. That’s right, oil producers are paying their consumers to take their product.
While the market saw rebounds the following day, this historic low was the result of a collision course of factors that is devastating not only Wyoming oil producers, employees and communities, but our entire state. Last week, news broke that state revenues were projected to drop between $550 million and $2.8 billion over the next two years – and that was prior to Monday’s news. The main causes? A crushing drop in oil prices coupled with the dramatic slow-down of our economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lockdown across the country and around the world has greatly reduced the demand for energy. With fewer cars on the road, airplanes in the sky and cruises at sea, the need for oil has been particularly lessened. Earlier this month, the International Energy Association released a report stating that demand for oil has dropped by 29 million barrels per day from pre-COVID-19 levels of about 100 million barrels per day – a low we have not seen since 1995.
At nearly the same time, a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia prompted Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude oil. While Saudi Arabia has previously been an ally, this ramp-up in production caused a direct hit to Wyoming oil producers and the jobs and communities they support. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz called the move “economic warfare” against the United States. I could not agree more.
The United States and Saudi Arabia share several common interests, including preserving the stability and security of the region. In the face of an increased threat from Iran, the United States has deployed thousands of troops and missile defense batteries to Saudi Arabia in recent months. It’s outrageous to think that while American men and women in uniform are risking their lives to defend Saudi Arabia, they are waging war on our businesses, employees and communities.
The consequences of all this for Wyoming cannot be overstated. In 2018, Wyoming ranked 8th nationally in production of crude oil, generating 88 million barrels. The industry employs over 18,000 people with an annual payroll of more than $1 billion. In recent years, crude oil generated $206 million in property taxes and $193 million in severance taxes for the state.
Overproduction of oil and the low prices it drives not only mean lost revenues for the state, but rigs shut down, employees laid off, oil companies closing their doors forever. Local communities reliant on the industry will be rattled, causing families to leave town and restaurants, stores and hotels to close.
Efforts are being made at the state, national and international level to respond to these depressed market conditions. Over the last several weeks, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission suspended the conservation tax for the next six months and legislation to provide tax relief to shale producers based on price conditions was signed into law. Governors of several oil-producing states, including Wyoming, have called on the Environmental Protection Agency to waive refineries’ obligations to comply with the nation’s biofuels policy due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks in large part to the leadership of President Donald Trump, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut production globally by nearly 10 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia and Russia would be responsible for half of this reduction. OPEC and its allies also agreed to restrain output for the next two years.
However, we must go further to safeguard the oil industry that has supported infrastructure, services and jobs in Wyoming for decades. This means looking at purchasing domestic oil to fill the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve, reducing federal royalty payments and increasing storage capacity. I believe the Trump administration should also reconsider a recent decision to not appeal a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit that struck down certain small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard – putting the operations of five Wyoming refineries at risk.
Now is also the time to take a hard look at our relationship with Saudi Arabia. While their agreement to reduce production in tandem with Russia is a first step, it cannot undue the tremendous damage incurred during their month-long blitz against the American oil industry, Wyoming’s in particular.
For decades, the United States strove unsuccessfully to become energy independent. Thanks to the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ leadership, in the fall of 2018 we finally crossed that threshold and became not just energy independent but also the world’s largest oil producer.
Because of the actions of Saudi Arabia and Russia, whether in feud or in concert, the U.S. will lose the top spot among oil-producing nations. Workers in Wyoming will pay the price.
Our current crisis reveals our friends and our foes. Clearly, President Trump’s tough talk on trade and placement of some sideboards on globalism is needed now more than ever. These tactics of hitting the U.S. while it’s down must not go unnoticed and unaddressed. As we rebuild our energy sector, let’s look to local production first. The industry has proven that they can do it cleaner, more environmentally responsibly and with an eye towards job creation right here in Wyoming.
From 2008 to 2016, Cynthia Lummis served as Wyoming’s lone congressional representative in Washington, D.C. Her deep knowledge of public lands, energy and natural resource issues led her to interview with President Trump for a position in his cabinet as Secretary of the Interior in 2017 and 2019. She is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Wyoming.
