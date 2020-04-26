Lummis: Pulling the alarm on support for Wyoming oil producers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At a historic time when nearly every business and industry is being hurt by the global pandemic that has stalled our economy, Wyoming was dealt another blow on Monday. For the first time ever, the price of oil fell below zero to nearly negative $38 per barrel for the month of May. That’s right, oil producers are paying their consumers to take their product.

While the market saw rebounds the following day, this historic low was the result of a collision course of factors that is devastating not only Wyoming oil producers, employees and communities, but our entire state. Last week, news broke that state revenues were projected to drop between $550 million and $2.8 billion over the next two years – and that was prior to Monday’s news. The main causes? A crushing drop in oil prices coupled with the dramatic slow-down of our economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown across the country and around the world has greatly reduced the demand for energy. With fewer cars on the road, airplanes in the sky and cruises at sea, the need for oil has been particularly lessened. Earlier this month, the International Energy Association released a report stating that demand for oil has dropped by 29 million barrels per day from pre-COVID-19 levels of about 100 million barrels per day – a low we have not seen since 1995.