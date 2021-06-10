Lummis: Why I’m founding the Financial Innovation Caucus

Delaware did something similar, but for corporations. Today, more than 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware. These corporations provide billions in tax revenue to fund Delaware’s schools, roads, and hospitals.

I want Wyoming to be the next financial success story. But this is about more than just our state. For much of the last decade, China has spent enormous amounts of time and money on researching blockchain technology, digital assets, and more. Today, they have introduced a new form of digital money in several cities, and they want to do this internationally. If they out-innovate us, that could shift the global financial system to China and away from the United States.

A shift like that would undermine the U.S. dollar as the leading global currency, and would mean that the low interest rate we currently pay on our $28 trillion national debt would increase – putting our country in a very difficult financial situation.

Clearly, we need to bring our financial system into the 21st Century. That’s why we need the Financial Innovation Caucus. This caucus will educate senators of both parties about digital assets, blockchain, faster payments, and how the United States can surpass countries like China.

This will take a lot of work, and the caucus is just the starting point. But it is a central part of how I am working to ensure that what we pioneered in Wyoming brings our state the same success that Delaware and South Dakota experienced from their efforts. And at the same time, it will help the United States lead in the 21st Century, and for generations to come.

Cynthia Lummis is the junior senator from Wyoming in the U.S. Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0