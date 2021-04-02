Lusk Herald: “Look twice, save a life”

LUSK (March 23)- The first day of spring was this past Saturday, March 20. With the first day of spring upon us, it is important to recognize some of the changing scenes of the area. With the increasing temperatures, less snow and ice and more open roads, many motorcyclists are going to start putting the rubber to the pavement.

As a motorcyclist, Spring rings in one of my favorite times of the year. It is that time of year when the leaves are beginning to bud on the trees, the animals are beginning to come out and life can be seen all around; and, in my opinion, there’s no better view of life’s tapestry than from the saddle of a motorcycle.

There is something therapeutic about being able to cruise down the highway and see the world at-large. Viewing the world from the saddle of a motorcycle offers a different perspective; there are no windows to look out of, no barrier between the road and the rider, just the rider and the open road. It is freedom in one of its rawest forms.

Though motorcycle riding can be euphoric, there are a lot of hazards and much to be aware of. Too many motorists are killed in accidents every year, and a good sum of them are motorcyclists.