MacGuire: Bridge dedicated to true Casper hero

The American and Filipino soldiers fought a valiant rear-guard action, but they barely slowed the Japanese. The Japanese enjoyed complete air superiority and seemed to slow their advance only to sleep and eat. In the alternating panic and plain old disorganization, the American forces found themselves bottled up on the peninsula of Bataan with little food, fresh water, medicine or ammunition. The standing orders were to fight to the death, but by now, the men weakened by disease, lack of food and with little hope, the order rang hollow.

The morning of April 9, 1942, broke clear and pleasantly cool for the tropics. Word passed that General King unconditionally surrendered all U.S. forces. When the Japanese materialized out of the jungle, rifles at the ready, Leonard and his fellow soldiers wondered what was in store. More than one survivor later said that if they could have seen the future, they would have fought to the last round and used that last bullet on themselves. With the point of their bayonets, the Japanese started the men on the first steps of what would come to be known as the Bataan Death March.

Much has been written about the Bataan Death March. The prisoners were given no food or water for six days. Those who fell out of ranks, tried to help a comrade or drink from a mud puddle were severely beaten, bayoneted or shot. 4,000 U.S. soldiers perished on the journey.