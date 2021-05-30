MacGuire: Remembering Uncle Joe

On Memorial Day I think of my namesake, Uncle Joe. A smart 17 year old, he graduated early from high school and immediately started college. But in September 1944, Uncle Sam summoned him to Camp Van Dorn in Mississippi to train for action in Europe.
On Dec. 14, 1944, his division landed in the French port of Marseilles. Two days later, word spread that Hitler had launched an all-or-nothing offensive through the Ardennne Forest. His platoon was loaded onto 6-by-6 trucks and started the long cold ride to the front. Late the next day, they marched into a desperate fight to stop the Germans in what is known as the Battle of the Bulge.
For the next five grueling weeks, they fought the cold, the snow, the Germans, lack of supplies and most of all, the unrelenting cold. American troops held the line as the Germans hurdled themselves forward time and again. In mid-January, the German attack ground to a halt. It was the bloodiest US battle of WW II. The following is an excerpt from a letter sent to my grandfather:
“Joe and I moved back to a barn for two days where we dried our clothes and enjoyed a couple of hot meals. On January 22, word passed that we were to re-take hill 216. The next morning, Sargent, Rollinson woke us at about 3:00 am. Everyone was quiet. We were going on the offensive. We walked down a snowy road till the Sergeant stopped. We huddled around him as he checked his map with a dim flashlight. Finally he pointed to the east, toward Germany, and said, ‘That a way boys.’
Joe was the scout. He was ahead of me and to the left. We were walking uphill in about six inches of snow with more falling. As the sky started to lighten we could see various shades of grey against the black of the pine trees in the distance. Suddenly, a blinding white flash and the ripping roar of a German MG 42 machine gun. We hit the deck. Off to my left, I saw Joe draw up and return fire. The bullets were snapping over my head. Finally, Joe crawled to about 20 yards from the machine gun. I saw him pull the pin from a hand grenade and lob it in a long arc to the machine gun nest. Immediately, he threw a second grenade. As it released, I saw his arm jolt back. After the second explosion, the Sergeant yelled ‘move forward!’ I jumped up and angled over toward Joe. When I saw him, I just knew he was dead. I shouted for a medic, and thought I saw one coming toward us. I moved on to the machine gun position. That was the last time that I saw your son.”
Two months later, my grandparents received a telegram that Joe, their second son in the Army, was missing in action. One year later, they received a small package with a letter. Their son was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. The accommodation reads:
“For gallantry in action on 23 January 1945, in the vicinity of Mittelwihr, France. When the platoon of which Private First Class Conlin was a member received heavy small arms fire, he held his position, offering covering fire while his squad withdrew to more favorable positons. Then, locating the enemy machine gun, he crawled over snow, under heavy fire, to within grenade throwing distance of the position. Hurling several grenades, he killed the enemy machine gunners. Post action, no trace of Private First Class Conlin was found.”
Memorial Day is our time to honor military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties while serving in the US Armed Forces. It is a fitting break before the start of summer. For me, it is a day to remember my namesake who died two weeks short of his 18th birthday.
Joe MacGuire Represents HD 35 in the Legislature and serves on the Military Affairs Committee. He is President of the Board of the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum.