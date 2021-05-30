MacGuire: Remembering Uncle Joe

Joe was the scout. He was ahead of me and to the left. We were walking uphill in about six inches of snow with more falling. As the sky started to lighten we could see various shades of grey against the black of the pine trees in the distance. Suddenly, a blinding white flash and the ripping roar of a German MG 42 machine gun. We hit the deck. Off to my left, I saw Joe draw up and return fire. The bullets were snapping over my head. Finally, Joe crawled to about 20 yards from the machine gun. I saw him pull the pin from a hand grenade and lob it in a long arc to the machine gun nest. Immediately, he threw a second grenade. As it released, I saw his arm jolt back. After the second explosion, the Sergeant yelled ‘move forward!’ I jumped up and angled over toward Joe. When I saw him, I just knew he was dead. I shouted for a medic, and thought I saw one coming toward us. I moved on to the machine gun position. That was the last time that I saw your son.”