MacGuire: Why do we remember?

I first visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day some twenty years ago. My plan was to catch all of the sights of D.C. on what turned out to be a beautiful clear fall day. Dry with no wind, I noticed that the leaves where just starting to turn. As I started walking among the graves I was taken by the serene yet solemn peace of the place. You see the graves of heroes, Presidents, Supreme Court Justices and just plain old brave Americans that sacrificed so that we can enjoy our privileged lives.

When I arrived on the plaza, I was taken by the hypnotic routine of the tomb guard — 21 steps, turn to the east, pause for 21 seconds, turn north, pause for 21 seconds, port-arms, and return. The number 21 corresponding to a 21-gun salute — the highest honor accorded by the military. I found myself just watching the sentinels transfixed. Casper’s own, SFC Shane Vincent is a former Sentinel #588. If you see him in uniform, look for a squarish medal on his right breast pocket that says Honor Guard. It is the most coveted and second least awarded medal in the U.S. Army. It is the only award that may be recalled if the bearer should bring disrespect to himself or the Tomb. During Hurricane Sandy, arguably the worst storm to hit the east coast in modern times, SFC Vincent stood guard to the tomb for a 23 hour shift. He must have said at least once, “ya call that wind? Whatev!”