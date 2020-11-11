MacGuire: Why do we remember?

It was 102 years ago on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, 1918, that the guns of WWI fell silent. A cease fire signed between the Allies and Germany, ending four years of war, the likes of which the world had not seen before. With the advent of long-range artillery and static trench lines, soldiers were ground up in the unrelenting explosive cataclysm and their remains scattered along with the rest of the debris from the constant bombardment. It is estimated that over nine million soldiers lost their lives with an additional twenty million seriously injured during the conflict. Millions of civilians died from collateral damage, starvation and the Spanish Flu pandemic. Originally, we observed Armistice Day, but in 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day in recognition of our Veterans living and those passed on.
Because of the sheer number of unidentifiable bodies, in 1921 Congress approved a memorial to our unidentified fallen soldiers and a tomb was installed on the plaza of Arlington National Cemetery containing the remains of an unidentified soldier recovered from the fields of France. In 1931 the white marble sarcophagus that we recognize was placed on the top of the crypt with the inscription “HERE RESTS IN HONORED GLORY AN AMERICAN SOLDIER KNOW BUT TO GOD.” In 1937, a permanent guard was posted to protect the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and since that day, members of the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment have, without interruption, through rain and snow, heat and cold, the Superbowl and Christmas mornings stood guard over our most sacred national memorial.
I first visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day some twenty years ago. My plan was to catch all of the sights of D.C. on what turned out to be a beautiful clear fall day. Dry with no wind, I noticed that the leaves where just starting to turn. As I started walking among the graves I was taken by the serene yet solemn peace of the place. You see the graves of heroes, Presidents, Supreme Court Justices and just plain old brave Americans that sacrificed so that we can enjoy our privileged lives.
When I arrived on the plaza, I was taken by the hypnotic routine of the tomb guard — 21 steps, turn to the east, pause for 21 seconds, turn north, pause for 21 seconds, port-arms, and return. The number 21 corresponding to a 21-gun salute — the highest honor accorded by the military. I found myself just watching the sentinels transfixed. Casper’s own, SFC Shane Vincent is a former Sentinel #588. If you see him in uniform, look for a squarish medal on his right breast pocket that says Honor Guard. It is the most coveted and second least awarded medal in the U.S. Army. It is the only award that may be recalled if the bearer should bring disrespect to himself or the Tomb. During Hurricane Sandy, arguably the worst storm to hit the east coast in modern times, SFC Vincent stood guard to the tomb for a 23 hour shift. He must have said at least once, “ya call that wind? Whatev!”
Why do we remember? Why do we build memorials like the Wyoming Veterans Cemetery and the Wyoming Veterans Museum? Why do brave men and women like SFC Vincent volunteer for back-breaking and dangerous duty? The answer is complicated and differs from person to person — but ultimately — it is to say thank you.
On this most sacred day, to all of our Veterans, past, present and future, from a grateful Nation, we say thank you for your service!
Joe MacGuire is the current President of the Board of the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum and Represents HD 35 in the Wyoming Legislature.
