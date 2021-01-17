Mack: Now is not the time to sabotage Wyoming's solar industry

After over 27 years in the electrical industry, 15 of those as the owner and operator of Premier Electric in Sheridan, I have learned to adapt my business to our customers’ needs and area trends. It’s important to be diversified and grow the business when opportunity arrives, whether residential or commercial jobs, remodels, wiring custom homes, or working on large community projects.
Over the years, I’ve trained dozens of apprentices, but unfortunately, many of them have left the state, searching for more opportunities. In the last few years, I have been able to add positions by expanding my business into solar energy: selling, designing and installing solar power systems. Currently, I have several apprentices, including a former coal mine worker receiving training as a licensed electrical apprentice/solar professional. Harvesting solar energy is one of the fastest growing industries in the country, and my apprentices receive training in all aspects of electrical work, including solar, which will serve them well in the future. In less than four years, they will have the ability to earn over $50,000 per year. Those are good jobs that will keep people here rather than searching for greener pastures elsewhere.
Some people believe that only wealthy people have solar panels; this simply is not true. Most of our solar customers are working folks who have run the numbers and decided to make their investment in solar panels rather than savings accounts, stocks, etc. Under the current net metering law, most residential investors will see their investment double in less than 20 years.
As we all know, Wyoming is experiencing a significant budget shortfall, even after some serious cuts. As a state, we should be supporting new and expanding industries in order to create a healthy economy that generates enough revenue to run the state. New good-paying jobs from businesses like mine and other installers throughout Wyoming will help. We’re talking about over a hundred solar jobs across the state. These jobs make a big difference in our communities where they earn and spend their money.
When the legislature takes steps to sabotage net metering, they are endangering an entire industry and all of the jobs that go with it. These are existing jobs with real Wyomingites working. Unfortunately, a few legislators can’t seem to understand this, so they keep revisiting it. They pulled this last year, and they’re back at it this session.
Back in November, the Joint Corporations Committee considered changing our net metering statute to greatly reduce the payback those utilizing solar energy receive on their investment. This change would have collapsed the industry, costing jobs and closing businesses. However, over 70 people, business owners, and local government representatives from all over Wyoming took a stand, virtually, at that Committee meeting to testify in favor of preserving our solar industry.
Unfortunately, the Committee saw what was coming, and some, at the last minute, offered a substitute bill instead. A bill no one had seen. Instead of decreasing the return of investment, the bill they ended up voting for was much worse -- it would repeal Wyoming’s net metering statute all together and turn the issue of net metering over to the Public Service Commission with directives to remove “subsidies” for solar. Despite the public, and even some legislators, speaking out against this eleventh-hour switch with vague language, the Committee passed the bill.
Now we have come to the Legislative Session, where this bill is up for consideration as early as this week in the Corporations Committee. If this new legislation passes, then our state law will provide no certainty that anyone investing in residential or commercial solar will have the opportunity for a fair return on their investment. Much of what drives people to install solar power is this good return on investment -- solar pays for itself. At the same time, excess power from those systems flows back into the power grid and helps communities provide their own power. It’s truly homegrown energy. If this bill passes, all of that will end. Businesses like mine will lose customers and be forced to cut jobs. With few other industries growing like solar, where will these laid off employees go? They will seek those green pastures out of state.
We should work together to provide and manage energy, not battle over net metering. Let’s save our net metering statute, again, move forward and start cooperating with each other.
Richard Mack is a licensed Wyoming master electrician who owns and operates Premier Electric Inc. in Sheridan and is a member of the board of the Wyoming Solar Energy Association.