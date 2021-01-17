Mack: Now is not the time to sabotage Wyoming's solar industry

Now we have come to the Legislative Session, where this bill is up for consideration as early as this week in the Corporations Committee. If this new legislation passes, then our state law will provide no certainty that anyone investing in residential or commercial solar will have the opportunity for a fair return on their investment. Much of what drives people to install solar power is this good return on investment -- solar pays for itself. At the same time, excess power from those systems flows back into the power grid and helps communities provide their own power. It’s truly homegrown energy. If this bill passes, all of that will end. Businesses like mine will lose customers and be forced to cut jobs. With few other industries growing like solar, where will these laid off employees go? They will seek those green pastures out of state.