Madsen: Where does Gordon actually stand on public lands?

The recent public acquisition of the Marton Ranch southwest of Casper is a project worth celebrating. It secured public access to over 70,000 acres, including thousands of acres of previously land-locked public land, and an eleven-mile stretch of the North Platte River — one of the most sought-after fishing destinations in the West — where opportunities for outdoor recreation had previously been difficult to find. The land also provides valuable riparian habitat for big game and numerous other wildlife species.

Wyoming’s public land hunters and anglers, who increasingly face issues with access and overcrowding, immediately recognized the value and rarity of this win. But Governor Gordon has not only spoken out against the project, he has called for the transfer and sale of public lands in return. As a result, sportsmen and sportswomen are left to wonder whether the governor is crying foul for political purposes — a dangerous stunt given the very real threats facing our public lands across the West — or whether he is indeed among those who would rather see fewer public access opportunities available to Wyomingites.

This section of the North Platte River, known as the Grey Reef, is considered one of the best rainbow trout fly fishing destinations in the country. With limited public land along this stretch, overcrowding has been an issue at those access points that do exist. This acquisition will enable the public to spread out resulting in a higher quality experience, more opportunity, and a more sustainable impact on the environment to ensure a healthy habitat for future enjoyment. However, Gordon has questioned the benefits of additional public access instead of praising it, seeming to indicate he only supports rich elites that can pay for special access and not your average Wyoming citizen. Hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities in general, are key to many Wyomingites’ way of life and is part of what makes Wyoming such a great place to live. These activities should not be limited to only those who can afford to pay exorbitant fees for access.

Governor Gordon also claims that there was not enough consultation with the public and local governments for this private land owner to sell his land. Last time I checked, I don’t need the approval from the state or county when I sell my property, so it seems ridiculous that he would make such a claim when he constantly is talking about honoring private property rights. This is Governor Gordon, and the state government, unnecessarily interfering with a completely legal transaction that benefits both the private landowner and the public.

To be clear, the deal to acquire this access was made on the open market by a willing seller and buyer. The Marton Ranch was on the market for many years and didn’t have a buyer until The Conservation Fund was able to purchase the property with the financial assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The property was then immediately transferred to be managed for the public’s benefit by the BLM. This was a win-win for both the public and the private landowner that had been trying to sell his property. There would be no revenue loss for the state as a result of this sale, and the state would likely receive more money. Not to mention, this land could help bolster an outdoor recreation economy, in and around Casper, to help diversify our economy in a time when it is needed. So, why is Governor Gordon purposely interfering with a legal sale that benefits the public?

A few years ago, there was a renewed effort by some politicians to transfer or sell our federal public lands to state or private interests. This misguided effort was quashed by hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts that passionately defended our public lands. At the time, Governor Gordon publicly opposed these foolhardy proposals. But given his recent statements, it’s no longer clear what side of the issue he is on. Is Governor Gordon in support of keeping public land in the public’s hands? Or is he against supporting public land access, recreational opportunities, and a stronger, more diversified economy like that of the Morton Ranch acquisition could provide?

The Marton Ranch project was a win for public hunting and fishing access and the family that was finally able to sell their ranch. We should be celebrating this acquisition and I hope Governor Gordon and the rest of our elected leaders will get on board. Please join me in sharing your support of this legal land sale that benefits both the landowner and the public, and encourage Governor Gordon to withdraw his appeal.