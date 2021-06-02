Magagna: The real challenges of ranching

While the impacts of COVID have lessened, 2021 is evolving as a much more challenging year for many Wyoming ranchers than 2020 when assessed by the three factors. Drought clearly rises to the top of concerns faced by producers across most of the state. Northwestern Wyoming experienced good winter snowfall and the very southeastern portion has had significant spring moisture. However, the majority of Wyoming is suffering from both a shortage of irrigation water and a lack of soil moisture. As a result, we are seeing a worrisome reduction in the number of summer pasture cattle coming into the state as well as the sale of replacement heifers that had been retained in the fall of 2020. This will have impacts on production for at least the next several years.

The change in administrations in Washington, D.C. this year has added another high level of uncertainty to Wyoming ranching. While some degree of uncertainty accompanies any political change, the rhetoric and fast-paced issuance of Executive and Secretarial Orders by the current administration has been particularly frightening. The rhetoric that surrounds “30 x 30”, “Make America Beautiful”, “Climate Change” and other initiatives to date lacks any substantive detail to enable our assessment of how it might affect Wyoming’s agriculture industry.