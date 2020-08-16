Majority view COVID-19 as a crisis

The results of a recent survey reveal numerous valuable insights into the impact COVID-19 is having on the mental health of Americans, as well as the tools being used to manage the effects. According to Matt Peterson, President of the Behavioral Health Division, Universal Health Services, Inc., the parent company of Wyoming Behavioral Institute, the data specifically indicate that few Americans are utilizing the online tools that offer coping strategies or are seeking help from professionals to manage COVID-related stressors. However, it is promising that the majority of Americans surveyed who have used telehealth had a positive experience. Barriers to care – particularly for mental health – still exist and must be addressed. Research studies in this area will give us a better understanding of how to better support the citizens of our country to be resilient during this current pandemic as well as future challenges.