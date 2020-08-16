Majority view COVID-19 as a crisis

The results of a recent survey reveal numerous valuable insights into the impact COVID-19 is having on the mental health of Americans, as well as the tools being used to manage the effects. According to Matt Peterson, President of the Behavioral Health Division, Universal Health Services, Inc., the parent company of Wyoming Behavioral Institute, the data specifically indicate that few Americans are utilizing the online tools that offer coping strategies or are seeking help from professionals to manage COVID-related stressors. However, it is promising that the majority of Americans surveyed who have used telehealth had a positive experience. Barriers to care – particularly for mental health – still exist and must be addressed. Research studies in this area will give us a better understanding of how to better support the citizens of our country to be resilient during this current pandemic as well as future challenges.
In addition to our challenges in Wyoming with provider access, we seems to be following a similar trend as highlighted nationally that few people may be accessing the online tools available. The results of the UHS survey are interesting. They show:
- 68% of American adults surveyed view COVID-19 as a severe or extreme crisis in the U.S.
- 62% of survey participants report increased stress, anxiety or depression. Of those feeling COVID-related stress, anxiety or depression, 55% report these stressors are interfering moderately, severely or overwhelmingly in their lives.
- Nearly 25% feel COVID-related stress, anxiety and/or depression most or all of the time.
- Concerns about the economy, unknown duration of COVID-19 effects, no ‘normalcy’ in near future, isolation from friends/family and risk of virus exposure are the leading sources of stress, anxiety and depression.
- 1 in 4 surveyed are unclear what action to take if they had a mental health crisis.
- Of those with COVID-related anxiety, stress or depression, most are self-managing these negative feelings; only 15% used online tools and/or sought help from a licensed counselor/therapist.
- Fear of virus exposure was the key barrier to mental health treatment during this time, followed by cost of co-pay and negative perception of telehealth.
- Telehealth: About half of Adults surveyed used telehealth to treat a mental or physical condition, most of whom had a positive experience.
- Nearly half of Americans expect to regain ‘normalcy’ within a few months; more than 90% are at least somewhat hopeful of their home life in the future.
You can view the survey at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8744351-universal-health-services-survey-on-mental-health-amidst-covid-19/
Wyoming Behavioral Institute is working to expand tele-access and tele-assessment options around the State. In fact, telehealth services are available from many mental health providers if people are uncomfortable about visiting in person. Wyoming has historically been reported as having among the highest suicide rates in the nation. We encourage everyone to ask for help, because even though times are tough, there is hope.
Mike Phillips is CEO of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, an 85-bed acute care psychiatric hospital for children, adolescents and adults in Casper.
