Manieri: A state of laziness? I don't think so

I was hoping we weren’t going to make the list but, deep down, I knew better.

The votes have been counted and yes, my adopted home of Kentucky is one of the laziest states in America. (It also happens to be the eighth most obese state in the country.)

Six other states — Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee — reported the highest levels of inactivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results were based on surveys of adults who were asked the question, “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening or walking for exercise?”

I’m calling a foul right away. The question is clearly biased toward traditional forms of exercise.

I’m not suggesting that just because Kentucky also has the dubious distinction of having more adult smokers than any state in the U.S. – except West Virginia – that walking to the store to buy cigarettes should be considered exercise. Although if you walk far enough, you might have a pretty good case. It gets a little tricky if you smoke on the way back.