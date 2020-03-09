Manieri: Biden's comeback and Bernie's Cuba problem

You know, Hitler loved his dog. Is that a bad thing?

In the “60 Minutes” interview, Sanders was responding to questions about his comments in the 1980s when he said the Cuban people didn’t overthrow Castro because he gave them healthcare and education.

He also had scores of people who disagreed with him imprisoned and shot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But hey, for Cubans under Castro’s thumb, while you were dodging firing squads and watching the government seize your property, at least your gall bladder surgery was on the house.

Sanders has not, nor will he, apologize for his Castro comments. Why not? Because that’s what he believes and how he thinks.

Of course, Castro was a murderous tyrant who oppressed and terrorized Cuban citizens for more than five decades. Not exactly breaking news. And it’s not as if Sanders isn’t aware of Castro’s record. That’s why, despite the bipartisan outrage from Florida lawmakers following the “60 Minutes” interview, there was no attempt by the Sanders camp to walk back his Castro praise.

Sanders knows thousands of Floridians and their families have ties to Cuba and many risked their lives to escape the Castro regime. Still, “When dictators do something good, you acknowledge that,” Sanders said.