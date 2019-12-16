Manieri: For the love of the dog

The story was that she had been running through the streets of Baltimore. We weren’t sure how old she was, maybe a year, but she had a difficult early life. She was pregnant when they found her. It’s possible someone was keeping her to fight or to breed other fighting dogs.

This dog was clearly a lover, not a fighter.

The first thing she did when she saw me was roll over on her back and give me her belly. I’m kind of a pushover anyway but that did it for me. She was mine.

She was underweight when I took her home but she would soon fill out to about 90 pounds, more boxer size than mastiff, though she had a mastiff’s neck and shoulders.

One time, a neighbor boy came to the front door to raise money for the Boy Scouts. When he knocked, the big-headed Sweet Pea appeared in the window. The poor kid left a vapor trail down the driveway before I could even get to the door.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I lost track of how many dog beds I bought her over the years. They’re expensive and there’s nothing to them. Every once in a while, for no particular reason, she would strategically remove the foam rubber innards. I would come home to hundreds of pieces of foam rubber on the floor while she snored away in her disemboweled bed.