Manieri: Journalism is dying by its own hand

“Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi said.

This is an extraordinary statement when you think about it. The U.S. Speaker of the House, not some Banana Republic militarist, actually thinks promoting her legislative agenda is the media’s job. Where in the world did she ever come up with such an idea? From a media that has been more than happy to promote past agendas. That’s where.

Truth is now subservient to political agendas; not the agendas of politicians, but the agendas of news organizations and individual reporters.

We don’t need to go back very far to understand why just 7 percent of those surveyed have “a great deal of trust” in the news media. From the phony, “Border patrol whip migrants” story, advanced by the national media and the Biden administration; to Katie Couric’s admission in her memoir that she edited out parts of an interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg – who was critical of athletes kneeling during the national anthem – to protect the aging justice; to the New York Times overstating the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. by some 800,000 (the real number is more like 63,000); there’s plenty of evidence. And this was just within the last two weeks.