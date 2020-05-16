Manieri: Restarting the economy shouldn't be a life-or-death decision

Like every other issue that profoundly impacts American life, when and how to restart the economy is being debated along partisan lines. Early in the pandemic I was naively hopeful that our elected representatives would see this crisis as too important to deal with from the comfort of ideological bunkers. Sadly, that ship left the harbor pretty early.

Instead, the question of reopening is now being demagogued into submission. The argument goes something like this: If you want to get back to work now, the illnesses and deaths of all future COVID-19 victims are on your hands. It’s a matter of “public health versus the economy,” as Cuomo continues to repeat like a mantra.

It’s simplistic to say, as many politicians and pundits have, that reopening sooner rather than later means that more people will get sick and more people will die. That’s almost certainly true. Without a vaccine or any real treatment options in the short term, we can’t keep everyone 100 percent safe. But that’s not only a reality in a COVID-19 world, it’s a reality of life in general. That doesn’t mean I want people to needlessly perish.