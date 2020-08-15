Manieri: Sports have been hard to watch during the pandemic

Everyone once in a while, after an especially difficult Eagles loss, I would say to my friend – the season-ticket holder – “I don’t know if I can do this anymore.”

“Oh, you’ll be back,” he would say. And he was right. The next Sunday, there I was for another three hours of hand-wringing.

In Philadelphia, we always come back for more. We always get back up. That’s part of our character, our charm. That’s why there’s a Rocky statue in front of the art museum.

But now? I might be down for the count.

In a recent commentary about the state of the NFL, columnist and historian Victor Davis Hanson writes that the league is in trouble like never before.

“If the multibillion-dollar NFL decides that multimillionaire players have no obligation to stand to honor a collective national anthem, and that there will be separate anthems and politicized uniforms, then millions of Americans will quietly shrug and change the channel,” Hanson writes.

The NFL and, to a lesser extent, the other leagues, have always been able to count on the resilience of their fans. But at what point do fans run out of patience or worse, just lose interest? I never thought it was possible.

Of course, these days, many things have come to pass that I never thought possible.

Rich Manieri is a Philadelphia-born journalist and author. He is currently a professor of journalism at Asbury University in Kentucky. His book, “We Burn on Friday: A Memoir of My Father and Me” is available at amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0