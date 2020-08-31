Manieri: Trump needs to stay on message. Biden needs to stay quiet

Over the weekend, Biden told ABC’s David Muir that he would lock down the country this winter if faced with a combination of COVID-19 and flu cases.

In a recent interview with rapper Cardi B, who’s now a journalist (who isn’t?), Biden offered a couple of juicy nuggets, including the notion that he could offer everyone free college without raising taxes while, at the same time, raising taxes.

“The way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share,” he said.

Biden provided some clarity on his tax plan over the weekend. He told Muir that he plans to raise taxes on everyone earning more than $400,000 per year and that wealthy Americans and corporations should pay their “fair share.”

There are those two words again, the most dangerous in the liberal lexicon. There’s no objective standard to determine someone’s “fair share” so it will be applied subjectively, to whomever is deemed – I assume by Biden and the Democrats – too successful.

For Trump’s part, he has to face his predicament and stay on message; remind voters of the campaign promises on which he has made good – deregulation and the appointment of judges, to name a couple. Whether you agree with what he’s done is another issue.