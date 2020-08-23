Manning: Carbon capture offers hope and confidence

Zero oil rigs in Wyoming. Zero new drilling. For the 130 years of its existence, the state of Wyoming has produced energy for the nation — until now. The awful year of 2020 has done its grim work, and this summer, the count for new oil-well drilling fell with a thud to zero. Zero, zero ... How can anyone be optimistic about oil production? How can anyone be confident about Wyoming, a state deeply dependent on tax revenues generated by its energy producers?
Fairly easily, as it turns out. Those of us who’ve spent years out in the oil fields are never Pollyannish. We’ve seen too much, lived through too much, to expect that the world will always run the right way at exactly the right moment. But those of us who’ve worked in oil also know that markets rise and markets fall. The most stable feature of oil prices is that oil prices are never stable. They’re down now, but they will rise. And when they do ... well, what happens when oil prices rebound? How much damage will have been done to the people of Wyoming and how will the state maximize the opportunities that come from the rebound?
Let’s start with the reasons for oil’s price recovery — probably by the end of the year. In part, that’s from reduced supply. The OPEC/Russia price war produced a glut of oil, but the oil stored from that glut is already beginning to empty out. Political and social causes have reduced production in Libya, Venezuela and Mexico.
At the same time, demand is starting to rise again after the peak lows of the coronavirus lockdowns. China is returning to its previous levels of demand. Europe and the United States are showing signs of increased oil use.
With supply trending down and demand trending up, price must increase. And that analysis doesn’t factor in the fact that the Middle East remains a tinderbox, with fighting in Syria, disaster in Lebanon, battles over gas fields in the Mediterranean and new backing for Saudi Arabia’s nemesis, Iran, from China. If war breaks out, the price of oil will double, nearly automatically.
In truth, the depressed rig count does not reflect an absence of low-cost oil resources in Wyoming. It only reflects the long-known fact that Wall Street was obsessed with the rapid returns that shale promised. In Wyoming, the average new shale well has required a break-even oil price of $53.64 per barrel. By contrast, the average secondary or tertiary redevelopment of conventional reservoirs in Wyoming has historically been significantly lower than the current crude oil price of $41 per barrel.
During the good times, shale oil lifted production and the state’s economy, but it diverted money from lower-cost but longer-horizon projects. Under the new conditions, Wyoming has many low-cost oil resources that can be developed profitably. A good start for encouraging such development is the tax-relief bill proposed at the end of July. Sponsored by the Wyoming legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, the bill matches tax suspensions to oil prices over the next year, in an effort to stimulate new investments.
Those making these new investments should understand the truth that all the old hands know: Markets rise and markets fall. The price of oil is always unstable, and investment in high-cost recovery is likely to be lost whenever oil falls too much.
Stimulus funds, tax breaks and loan guarantees can be devoted to improving the infrastructure that will aid low-cost oil recovery. Carbon capture, for example, would help the state save money by preserving our existing coal-burning power plants that provide an in-state market for Wyoming coal. Beyond those benefits, carbon-capture projects at Wyoming’s power plants would provide carbon dioxide for enhanced recovery in conventional oil fields — increasing the state’s production, putting our drilling rigs back to work and rebuilding the tax revenues that fell so drastically in the bad year of 2020.
Implementing carbon capture technology will facilitate many projects of varying positive contribution, which heretofore have not had sufficient focus — in part, because of Wyoming’s reliance on unconventional resource development.
Zero oil rigs in Wyoming. Zero new drilling. But not zero hope, and not zero confidence. Wyoming has vast energy resources, and even in the world created by recent events, there exist ways to help translate Wyoming’s resources into Wyoming’s wealth.
Mr. Manning has forty years of experience in professional engineering and field operations. Reaching from operations and evaluation to leadership and project implementation, his works has included upstream-asset optimizing, sustainable hydrocarbon development, carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery, and low-carbon electrical-power generation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!