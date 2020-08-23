Manning: Carbon capture offers hope and confidence

Zero oil rigs in Wyoming. Zero new drilling. For the 130 years of its existence, the state of Wyoming has produced energy for the nation — until now. The awful year of 2020 has done its grim work, and this summer, the count for new oil-well drilling fell with a thud to zero. Zero, zero ... How can anyone be optimistic about oil production? How can anyone be confident about Wyoming, a state deeply dependent on tax revenues generated by its energy producers?

Fairly easily, as it turns out. Those of us who’ve spent years out in the oil fields are never Pollyannish. We’ve seen too much, lived through too much, to expect that the world will always run the right way at exactly the right moment. But those of us who’ve worked in oil also know that markets rise and markets fall. The most stable feature of oil prices is that oil prices are never stable. They’re down now, but they will rise. And when they do ... well, what happens when oil prices rebound? How much damage will have been done to the people of Wyoming and how will the state maximize the opportunities that come from the rebound?