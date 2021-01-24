Mansell: An invisible activity of which most folks are unaware

Everybody knows what a hospital does.
Working together, doctors and nurses diagnose and treatment medical problems and injuries. Pharmacists and their staff oversee the safe use of medications. Physical therapists encourage and oversee the recovery of frail and injured bodies. Respiratory therapists help us catch our breath again. Managers organize these people and executives make difficult resource allocation decisions. Many people in jobs too numerous to mention here in maintenance, engineering, food service, as well as laboratory and radiology services all work together to take care of our community. If I missed you, I apologize.
But there is one invisible activity of which most folks are unaware. It is called credentialing.
Credentialing is the process where the training, certification, work history and ongoing performance are reviewed to make sure each doctor, physician’s assistant and nurse practitioner on the hospital staff meet the criteria for providing quality and safe care for the hospital’s patients. With the assistance of the medical staff office, this process is carried on by the providers themselves.
Unknown to the community the hospital expends over three hundred hours a month to support faithful implementation of this activity. Almost two hundred hours a month are similarly exerted in the peer review and quality processes, where every staff member is subject to constant scrutiny to ensure continued good care and early identification of any patterns away from good care.
It seems obvious that we do not allow ENT doctors to do heart surgery, or pediatricians to do geriatric care, but without the credentialing process the lines quickly blur and, without it, we have seen chaos occur.
Sadly, outside of healthcare facilities, there is little or no credentialing. This causes ongoing concern in the local medical community, in our state medical societies and even our states’ boards of medicine. There exist providers who tiptoe up to the line of truthfulness and lean over just a bit in making claims that make many doctors, on behalf of our patients and neighbors, wince and squirm.
If you are considering a medical service or provider, we encourage you to do a little credentialing of your own. If someone claims to be an expert in something, check to see that they trained in the specialty that matches the claimed expertise.
You can also see if they ever passed their exams in that specialty by putting their name in the certificationmatters.org website, a service of the American Board of Medical Specialties. This will tell you if they trained in a specialty and passed their exams to achieve board certification, the endorsement by a national specialty organization that a person is an expert in their field.
Under current Wyoming law, it is easier for someone to claim expertise in a medical specialty than to claim to be a realtor or a barber. Until that problem is fixed the medical community wants you to be careful and to be safe. In any business, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
John Mansell, MD, is president of the Wyoming Society of Anesthesiologists