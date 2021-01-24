Mansell: An invisible activity of which most folks are unaware

It seems obvious that we do not allow ENT doctors to do heart surgery, or pediatricians to do geriatric care, but without the credentialing process the lines quickly blur and, without it, we have seen chaos occur.

Sadly, outside of healthcare facilities, there is little or no credentialing. This causes ongoing concern in the local medical community, in our state medical societies and even our states’ boards of medicine. There exist providers who tiptoe up to the line of truthfulness and lean over just a bit in making claims that make many doctors, on behalf of our patients and neighbors, wince and squirm.

If you are considering a medical service or provider, we encourage you to do a little credentialing of your own. If someone claims to be an expert in something, check to see that they trained in the specialty that matches the claimed expertise.

You can also see if they ever passed their exams in that specialty by putting their name in the certificationmatters.org website, a service of the American Board of Medical Specialties. This will tell you if they trained in a specialty and passed their exams to achieve board certification, the endorsement by a national specialty organization that a person is an expert in their field.

Under current Wyoming law, it is easier for someone to claim expertise in a medical specialty than to claim to be a realtor or a barber. Until that problem is fixed the medical community wants you to be careful and to be safe. In any business, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

John Mansell, MD, is president of the Wyoming Society of Anesthesiologists

