Marchese: Expanding Medicaid aligns with Wyoming values

Laid-off employees either lose their insurance altogether or are allowed to buy into their former employer’s plan through COBRA. This still requires monthly contributions, contributions that often exceed the financial reality of most Wyoming families. These contributions are increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for those who have been furloughed or laid off with the expiration of the extended unemployment benefits offered under the CARES Act.

Uninsured individuals and families are often forced to use the emergency room for care needs that could have been met, much more affordably, through a primary care physician or urgent care facility. When emergency room care is substituted for primary care, this drives the cost of health care up for every citizen. It drives the cost of premiums up and puts at risk the sustainability of hospitals due to uncompensated care.