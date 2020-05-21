Marsden: Botched coup attempt in Venezuela raises a lot of questions

That allowed the U.S. to confiscate $7 billion in PDVSA assets, according to then-national security adviser John Bolton, “plus over $11 billion in lost export proceeds over the next year” from PDVSA subsidiary Citgo.

And speaking of Bolton, a pair of tweets by the regime-change-obsessed former Trump adviser have slipped largely under the radar.

On May 1, right around the time that the supposedly covert mercenary operation against Maduro was launching, Bolton tweeted: “To this day, the significant foreign military presence in Venezuela denies the will of the people. The strongest possible sanctions must remain until the peaceful transition of power and Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s rightful interim President and the Venezuelan people are firmly in control.”

Another Bolton tweet seems to suggest some kind of foresight: “Morning is coming to Venezuela — again.”

Perhaps if the U.S. government is serious about investigating who ordered the attempted coup against a sitting president, it could start by having a chat with Bolton after it gets to the bottom of Dogwalkgate. Or does anyone even care that some Americans tried to overthrow an elected head of state?

What actually did end up coming to Venezuela wasn’t the new dawn evoked in Bolton’s tweet, but rather a few dudes who’ve read too many issues of Soldier of Fortune magazine. These ill-fated mercenaries perfectly represent the distinguishing characteristics of U.S. foreign policy today: tone-deafness, blatant entitlement and overpriced ineptitude.

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at www.rachelmarsden.com.

