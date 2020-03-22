Marsden: Coronavirus gives government a scary carte blanche

For example, the day before ordering total confinement of 67 million French under military watch, Macron insisted that everyone get out to the voting booths en masse for municipal elections. Why wasn’t this virus considered serious enough to cancel local elections, yet hours later people needed a permission slip from the government to let their dogs relieve themselves at the end of the block?

There is no logical answer to such inconsistencies, nor to why governments apparently feel no need to offer one. People here in France haven’t been panicking or waiting for the government to save them. They’re personally balancing their individual freedoms with the risk of infecting themselves or others. Knowing that “zero risk” doesn’t exist, is the price of zero freedoms worth paying — in any instance?

After being told to get out and vote, Parisians headed to open-air parks later in the day. Macron was reportedly upset by images of people out in the fresh air, touching each other. What’s next — the government peeking into bedrooms to ensure that you keep an appropriate social distance from your spouse?

We aren’t being told what the measurable criteria will be for the return of freedoms that have been suspended. And how dare you ask when people are dying. In previous national emergencies here, such as terror attacks, people were more skeptical about relinquishing personal freedoms for the sake of the nation’s collective security. In this case, you risk being treated as a delinquent or misanthrope if you’re one of the few voices questioning it. And that’s a scary carte blanche to give any government for any reason.

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at www.rachelmarsden.com.

