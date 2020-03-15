Marsden: Coronavirus proves that you can't rely on government

We’re not talking about Iran or China here, but France — a country that baked human rights into its constitution. No one at the U.S. State Department has criticized the French government’s use of rubber bullets and sting ball grenades against anti-taxation protesters, some of whom have been disfigured.

While the rest of the world has mostly ignored the agitation in the French streets, these protests were quietly chiseling a new notion into the minds of French citizens, chipping away at the idea that government will protect them. Not only that, it might also kick your ass (or damage your eyes).

Enter the coronavirus.

The French government has requisitioned all of the protective face masks for frontline personnel. Meanwhile, everyone else is left to get by with useless but annoyingly repetitive coronavirus announcements in the subway system (in case you’ve just emerged from under a rock and stepped straight onto a subway train). The government has also plastered posters on public property explaining what to do if you experience coronavirus symptoms. It’s reminiscent of the posters that went up in the wake of major terror attacks on French soil a few years ago, illustrating the proper response. The posters suggested hiding, and if that didn’t work, then fleeing.