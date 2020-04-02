Marsden: Government is responsible for the impending financial implosion

The reason why you’re locked at home with your financial survival at risk is because governments have absolutely no idea what they are doing. Until they can convince you otherwise, they figure that you’re better off hiding out in terror, banned from gatherings of more than a few people, which conveniently would include any street protests against their rampant ineptitude.

The French government refused to cancel flights from China, the epicenter of the virus, until it was far too late, because government officials didn’t want to seem racist. They told people that face masks are useless, even insulting our intelligence by telling us that we wouldn’t know how to “properly” put one on because they didn’t want to admit that they didn’t have enough for everyone. Now, they panic over a shortage of masks and are ordering them by the millions. They told people to get out and mingle, vote, rally — right up until it was time for nationwide house arrest.