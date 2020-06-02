× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARIS — It looks like democracy has finally arrived, and the regime’s days are numbered. It was a single spark in a tinderbox of totalitarian exasperation that ignited a firestorm of freedom. An innocent civilian, George Floyd, member of a minority racial class, died at the hands of regime authorities.

Video of the incident leaked online and quickly shot around the world, igniting protests against the interventionist regime in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin. The footage showed a member of the domestic paramilitary kneeling on the victim’s neck for several minutes. The regime cited underlying health conditions as a cause of death and refused to acknowledge any premeditation.

For the past several days, the American people’s attempt to overthrow the regime by spilling into the streets in protest has been led by average people from all walks of life. Call it the Free American Army. The regime is trying to discredit the FAA by tying it to antifa, which the regime plans to declare a terrorist group. This dishonest attempt to associate the plight of average American citizens with the actions of a violent group known worldwide for rapidly organizing to exploit domestic strife in various countries has one objective: to undermine the uprising and keep the regime in power.