Marsden: Lockdown proponents are eager to resurrect communist system

None of this is surprising. In contemporary Russia, remnants of authoritarian communism are largely ignored. On a recent visit to Moscow, I went to a public swimming pool. Under Soviet law, such a visit would have required medical authorization, or “spravka.” Instead, an on-site doctor chatted me up for a few minutes before sending me on my way with a smile.

Such is the ultimate fate of overbearing government measures. Not that perpetual lockdowns won’t have their cheerleaders.

Two types of people have emerged from this global fiasco. There are those who are exasperated by government control over their lives and livelihoods. They trust their own observations about the reality of the viral threat rather than believing governments that lie to them constantly. And then there are the Coronasheviks — the modern-day version of the Bolshevik enablers who ushered big-government authoritarian Vladimir Lenin into power in Russia a century ago.