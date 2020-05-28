Marsden: NATO proves we’re not all in this together

It’s not disinformation that NATO allies were hijacking each other’s mask shipments. Sweden’s Sveriges Radio reported that a Swedish producer’s masks, which were being sent from Chinese factories to Spain and Italy, were intercepted in France. And there have been myriad reports of mask hoarding, blocking and hijacking in the U.S. by states competing with each other for supplies.

Nor is it disinformation that the elderly in care homes have been disproportionately affected in NATO countries.

What NATO’s secretary-general calls “disinformation” is really just inconvenient information. There has indeed been a lack of solidarity between NATO member states, with every country looking out for itself. It’s not an unreasonable position, of course. Anyone who’s flown in a plane knows that before you help your neighbor with an oxygen mask, you’re supposed to make sure that your own mask is properly secured.

Rather than focusing on how it can capitalize on this crisis to peddle questionable propaganda against old Cold War foes, NATO should be examining how it could perform better. Heaven forbid there’s ever a biological attack on a NATO member country that kills millions of people. What would NATO do then? Coordinate equipment bids online? Send 10 medical professionals into the field two months later?