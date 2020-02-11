Marsden: Report on biggest threats to US is a thinly disguised shakedown

Next up, the Axis of Perpetual Government Spending: Iran, North Korea, Russia and China. Walk up to any 10 people at Costco as they sling trays of giant muffins into their carts and ask whether they feel that their way of life is threatened by any of these countries. Or, as a fellow motorist sits fuming in gridlocked Los Angeles traffic, sucking in smog against a wildfire-charred landscape, lower your window and ask: “Excuse me, sir, aren’t you grateful that the federal government has decided to spare no cost in fighting the biggest menaces to your well-being — Vladimir Putin, Ali Khamenei and Kim Jong Un?”

For those who aren’t convinced that nation-states on the other side of the planet represent an imminent danger, the government has also tossed in a few shadowy entities, including ISIS and al-Qaeda. Never mind that it was U.S. government support for the so-called “Syrian rebels” that strengthened ISIS and al-Qaeda in the first place. These terrorist groups, inadvertently fueled by $500 million of your tax cash, will now be defeated with another blank check written by you. That is, if the government doesn’t first use it to wipe out the jihadist mop-up crew otherwise known as Hezbollah, which is also on the National Counterintelligence and Security Center’s list of enemies.