Marsden: Republicans need to speak up about Trump's disastrous Middle East policy

Why is there even a single Republican cheering any of this? Is it a conservative value to sell U.S. troops to the highest bidder in the Persian Gulf and spill American blood in service of foreign princes and kings? How exactly does that translate into fighting for American freedom?

When did it become a conservative value to run a protection racket for Middle Eastern nations that can afford to pay the U.S. to fight against neighbors who can’t or won’t pay — and assassinate their foes for them so they don’t have to dirty their own hands?

When did it become a conservative value to mislead the public about the real motivations for Middle Eastern involvement?

And since when is it a conservative value to defend these lies to the American public and to the world, placing loyalty to one’s team over the principles of truth, honor, humanity, fairness and integrity?

Conservatives aren’t going to “own the libs” by selling out everything that makes conservatism honorable.