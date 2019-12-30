Marsden: Russia and America should become permanent partners in fighting terrorism

Everyone initially assumed a political motive, given the target. This was, after all, the building where terrorist mastermind Doku Umarov, believed to be responsible for the Moscow subway bombing that killed 39 people in 2010 and a series of suicide bombings in Volgograd in the run-up to the 2014 Sochi Olympics, was rumored to have been taken after being captured by Russian Special Forces. According to a Russian intelligence source, Umarov was forced to identify his state-sponsor, Saudi Arabia, before being quietly liquidated.

It turned out that there was no obvious political motive in the Dec. 19 incident. The suspect was killed, and it appears that suicide-by-cop was the likely motive. It wasn’t technically tantamount to an act of terrorism, but it was nonetheless terrifying.

I’ve seen the reaction of the French to terror attacks in Paris. The contrast with the Russian reaction to a sudden outburst of public violence is stark. Within hours, it was business as usual again, as if nothing had happened — merely a blip on the radar of people’s daily lives. No collective teeth-gnashing, no media-led soul-searching, no downloading of the role of the security and intelligence services onto the general public to “see something, say something.”