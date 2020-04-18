Marsden: The time for a new revolution in France is now

If we’re just waiting on masks in order to come out of lockdown, then it’s possible to unlock right now. Anyone in the streets can see that French people have already procured their own masks or have created improvised versions without waiting for the ill-prepared state to get around to it.

Spain has already eased its lockdown by having police provide face masks at subway entrances. The use of face masks is a form of ambulatory self-isolation long practiced in some of the countries least impacted by this virus, such as South Korea. Cover your respiratory passages with this new medical burqa and you don’t need to hide in your house from a respiratory virus.

Instead of acknowledging that people didn’t wait around for government to act and are now taking their own precautions, Macron is going to keep everyone imprisoned for at least another month as he sits at the controls like a kamikaze pilot and plunges the entire country into a suicide spiral that’s sure to cause mass casualties from destitution, unemployment, domestic abuse and suicide across all demographics.