Marsden: Trump's neocons might get the war they wanted in the Middle East

The neocons could see that they were losing their footholds in the Middle East, from Afghanistan to Syria. Decades-long efforts to increase U.S. presence and influence in the region has failed. The ultimate beneficiary was Iran.

Iran had beefed up its military role, kicking jihadists backed by the U.S. and its Gulf State allies out of Middle Eastern countries. The man who led that effort — and who prevented Islamic State terrorists from raising their flag over Baghdad and Damascus — was Suleimani. And no one knows it more than all of the people who spilled into the streets of Iraq and Iran to mourn his death.

But in neocon bizarro world, a known fighter of terrorists is labeled a terrorist with American blood on his hands. Trump had never tweeted about Suleimani before having him killed, yet the president now pretends that Suleimani was another Osama bin Laden.

In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by Saudi nationals, Suleimani actually cooperated to help America fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. He broke ranks with the U.S. when George W. Bush said Iran was part of an “Axis of Evil” a few months later in his 2002 State of the Union address. Teaming with Iran to fight terrorism was never going to fit the neocon narrative when a coup d’état in Iran — the strongest country in a region that the U.S. sought to dominate — was the endgame.