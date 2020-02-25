Marsden: US whining over Huawei 5G is hard to take seriously

All the noise about national security is meant to obscure the panic that the U.S. can’t compete with Huawei’s technology at a time when the entire world is on the verge of upgrading to 5G networks. Economically speaking, the U.S. has no goalie and no players on the ice, leaving China free to score into an empty net — over and over again, all over the world.

Attorney General Bill Barr recently suggested that the U.S. buy controlling shares in Huawei’s only two 5G competitors: Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.

“Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power,” Barr said. “We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach.”

Barr’s remarks have been poorly received here in Europe. The suggestion that the U.S. should buy controlling shares of two European multinationals is being viewed in the context of a longstanding U.S. effort to economically colonize Europe by buying its industrial know-how piece by piece and using it to further American interests. The recent use of U.S. anti-corruption laws to selectively prosecute European multinationals — in some cases leading to the buyouts of the weakened firms — have exasperated European industry.