Marsden: Wars in Syria and Afghanistan are long cons

PARIS -- On Sept., 20, 2001, shortly after 15 Saudi Arabian nationals and four other Middle Eastern terrorists had committed their now-infamous acts of mass murder on U.S. soil, then-President George W. Bush announced the beginning of the War on Terror. At the time, Bush said of the Taliban in Afghanistan harboring 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden: "Give the United States full access to terrorist training camps, so we can make sure they are no longer operating. These demands are not open to negotiation or discussion."

Fast-forward nearly 20 years. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted last weekend: "Met with coalition partners following the signing of our agreement with the Taliban, which brings us all closer to our goal of peace in Afghanistan."

Are you confused about when and why the U.S. started negotiating with the Taliban -- the group previously used as a pretext for nearly two decades of U.S. military engagement in Afghanistan? The answers to why the U.S. started the war in Afghanistan and why it now appears to be ending that war can only be understood in political terms. If the war was really about national security, the U.S. would have bombed its beloved ally, Saudi Arabia, instead. The Saudis were directly responsible for Osama bin Laden, nearly all of the 9/11 terrorists and an extremist ideology wreaking havoc all over the world.