Marston: A depressed town fights back

It happened fast, this economic turn away from fossil fuels and toward renewables. Along with Vestas Windmills symbolizing a new economy, Xcel is building the state’s largest solar installation, a 240-megawatt solar farm, which will surround the 139-year-old Pueblo steel mill, now Russian-owned. Mayor Gradisar says his Slovenian immigrant grandfather worked there for 50 years, making steel using coal, yet he embraces the town’s new future.

“Pueblo will be one of the first steel mills run on renewables,” he says, “and the Pueblo Mill is already the biggest recycler in Colorado, using nothing but scrap metal.”

Gradisar is counting on Pueblo’s grit: “This is a city built by immigrants,” he says. “The mill had 40 languages going — hard work is in Pueblo’s DNA.”

These days, Pueblo needs all the economic help it can get as it leads the state in all the wrong categories: mortality, crime and high school drop-out rates. The rapid layoffs in the 1970s and 1980s slammed Pueblo on its back, and the town has never really recovered.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gradisar is banking on the new economy. “If the citizens approve, we’ll municipalize the electricity grid and homegrown wind power will cut our electrical bills in half,” he says.

As for Hilliard, he continues to miss the good old days, “I don’t like change, but I’m not gonna fight it,” he says. “I’m too old and too broken down to look for a new job. It’s time to move on.”

David Marston is a contributor to Writers on the Range.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lively discussion about the West. He lives in New York and Colorado.

