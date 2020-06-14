Marston: Almost 70 when the virus ended his job

“Martin would work all day at the Somerset Mine, owned by Mineral Development Corporation, eat dinner, then go back under to lay explosives he bought himself, with scrip, at the company store.”

Before heavy equipment changed the job, his father worked with a pick and shovel, was paid by the ton and “all the men had arms like Popeye.” Average pay was about $3 per day.

Instead of going underground right after high school, Gary Brezonick joined the Marines and was sent to Vietnam, where he was one of only three survivors in a 12-man platoon ambushed by North Vietnamese.

“In this life, it’s all about inches,” he says, showing a forehead scar from a bullet that veered off his helmet. Brezonick returned to Colorado with a Purple Heart, eager to enter the booming coal mines. It was 1971.

By the time he was forced to stop working recently, his job had become high-tech, guiding machinery that set the mine’s steel and concrete roof pillars. Once an area was mined by a multi-million dollar long-wall machine, his crew sealed off the mined areas with mine waste called gob before moving on to the next section.