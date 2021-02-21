Marston: Billionaire mine owner leaves a tiny town in the lurch

You might think that Koch’s corporation, the state of Colorado or the county would be willing to help Somerset deal with its crisis. So far, no one has stepped up.

Gunnison County Commissioner Roland Mason says that dealing with “rights of way” in distant Somerset has always been a chore. Perhaps that’s why a visitor to the town notices abandoned cars parked willy-nilly and piles of junk that look as old as the town itself.

Yet Mason acknowledges that Somerset has been a valuable asset: “Ten years ago, 18 percent of our budget was from the severance tax when the mines were going.” That amounted to $11.7 million of the county’s $65 million budget. “The county had to rearrange their budget significantly when the mines closed,” Mason adds.

Impacts, however, were mostly felt in nearby Delta County, which for 60 years provided everything from schools, hospital and housing for hundreds of coal miners and their families. Delta County received some payment for its services, but they were never on the scale of Gunnison County, which could claim Somerset as its cash cow.