Marston: Call it Bindweed or thistle – Writers on the Range just won’t die.

When Ed Marston died suddenly in 2018, Betsy stepped back, fully expecting to segue with a replacement. But in a surprise to many, Brian Calvert, editor of HCN at the time, shuttered the service. There was no notice or story in HCN; it was as if Writers on the Range had quietly slipped out the back door. But though the service ceased, like most weeds this one refused to die.

It sprouted again during a fall hike in 2019. Betsy, Steve Mandell, his wife, Terri, and I, agreed that Writers on the Range deserved to live again, though this time as an independent nonprofit. That was our goal; we wondered if we could make it happen.

Yet only a few months later, when I told Mandell, a determined workaholic, that I’d gotten High Country News to lease the Writers on the Range name to us, and we were in business, he said, “Oh, no, we’re really doing this?” Still, he was game, and though he agreed to help only for free and for only one year, Betsy and I were thrilled. All of us were in it with sweat equity.

We are now a stand-alone nonprofit. Mandell worked the first year as development director, growing the one-column weekly service so that over 140 subscribing publications can print our opinions. And Mandell is not completely gone; he serves is on our advisory board, along with Paul Larmer and writers Florence Williams and Elizabeth Hightower Allen.