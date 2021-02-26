Martin: If Congress offers Wyoming funding today, will we take it?

As part of a COVID-19 relief package that Congress will likely pass next month, states like Wyoming that have yet to update their Medicaid programs under the ACA can choose to do so and receive a huge injection of federal funding.

In Wyoming’s case, the state would receive about $120 million — that’s on top of what we would normally receive by updating our program like most of the rest of the nation.

In other words, it would be enough to cover Wyoming’s portion of a 90/10 Medicaid cost split for 12 years.

Or, Wyoming could cover two years of the cost of updating its Medicaid program, and then have $100 million left over to help pare back cuts to schools, healthcare, and other critical public services that are proposed in the Wyoming Legislature’s current budget.

In any case, if Congress passes the COVID-19 relief package with this Medicaid provision in it, no Wyoming lawmaker will be able say, “We just can’t afford to update our Medicaid program” without it being a flat-out lie.