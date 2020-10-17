Martin: Repeal the death penalty for victims’ family members

Many times, we hear and read stories in the news about violent crime and think, ‘that only happens to other people.’ The reality is, it can happen to anyone. I was impacted by the murder of a loved one — twice. As a child, my mother was kidnapped, raped, and murdered at the hands of a man that had already been to prison and was out on parole. As an adult, my husband was murdered by a man that shot him point-blank in the head and burned his body in a fire pit while in a meth-induced episode.

People impacted by violence react and cope in many different ways. For me, my mother’s murder brought so much uncertainty into my childhood. There are entire years of my life back then that I don’t even remember. In my teens, I was consumed with grief and sadness and became self-destructive. I was also consumed by anxiety and fear — fear of ever having to see the man who murdered my mother, fear for my father and his grief, fear of allowing people into my life because there was a possibility that they too could be viciously ripped from me.