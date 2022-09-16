Martin: The poisoning of Wyoming education

I graduated from Rock Springs High School 20 years ago.

I wasn’t a particularly great student. I wasn’t on the honor roll or involved in athletics. The only after school activity I was a part of was a French club during my senior year because the foreign language teacher had insisted I be a part of it. I mostly kept to myself and excelled in the subjects I took an interest in, while barely passing those I didn’t. For a few years, I remembered that time with resentment and a feeling that it was all a complete waste of time.

Age has a way of changing a person’s perspective on things and looking back at it all now, I can say those years left a positive impact on me. I have a love of literature that stems directly from classes taught by Jason Marvel, Don Gamble and Gigi Jasper. Through Marvel, I read “Night” by Elie Wiesel, a personal account of the Holocaust with literary imagery that stills haunts my mind more than two decades after I first read it. “Night” wasn’t even on the syllabus of the sophomore English class Marvel taught — it was something he thought I might be interested in reading. It turned out he was right.

Gamble’s world literature class introduced me to my favorite novel, “Siddhartha” by Hermann Hesse, while Jasper’s mythology class sparked an interest in the ancient myths people used to explain the world. It’s absolutely fascinating to see how different civilizations throughout history explained how the world works through their mythologies. Years later, I still enjoy reading books about mythology and because of that world literature class, my mind is more open to other literary experiences. I can honestly say that without Gamble’s class widening my horizons, I wouldn’t have experienced the joy I’ve had in reading Arsène Lupin’s adventures. Lupin is the gentleman thief who entertained French readers around the same time Sherlock Holmes’ mysteries first gained popularity in English literature.

I bring this all up because I dread what the future may bring to education in Wyoming. The State Lands and Investments Board recently approved charter schools promising a “classical and American” education in Cheyenne and Mills. The curriculum, developed by a conservative Christian college, limits students’ understanding of history and the United States by teaching a partisan, narrow-minded, and revisionist ideology. When a course of study is heavily slanted to a particular ideology, it no longer is education. It’s indoctrination.

Of course, this isn’t the only prong in the attack on education. Groups such as Moms for Liberty are interested in pushing a corrupted educational philosophy that includes banning books and pushing a closed-minded approach to education. These groups will serve poison apples to Wyoming educators and school districts. If they’re successful, they will plant the seeds of ignorance and intolerance in fertile young minds and those seeds will bear rotten fruit.

That thought should terrify anyone reading this piece. The kind of course study that supports a particular ideology only serves to teach people what to think, not how to think. The decision to allow these schools to open in Wyoming with support from the state represents the peak of a very slippery slope, and it is a slope that will take us all on a very dark ride.