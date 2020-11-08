Martin: Wyoming needs to bite the bullet

First, there does not appear to be a single revenue generator like Hathaway’s severance tax that can replace our disappearing fossil fuel revenues. Taxing wind won’t do it, though the state goes after wind with punitive taxes, and neither will taxing tourism. We are going to need a variety of revenue sources to make up for what we’re losing including — gasp — taxing ourselves.

Second, there are few state lawmakers today willing to accept tough answers to Wyoming’s budget problems. When a Republican legislator proposed a corporate income tax last year — Wyoming is one of only two states in the nation with no mechanism to tax corporate profits— it wasn’t even brought up for debate.

Politicians here tend to talk about cutting spending instead of replacing lost revenues, and few offer actual solutions. Maybe it is hard to blame them. Wyoming is filled with people who have either lived their entire lives here never having to pay state taxes, or who came here specifically because they saw a big neon sign that said “free ride.”

But, of course, the ride was never really free, and the mining companies that have carried the state for 50 years are now asking for their own tax breaks.

Wyoming, like everywhere else, needs schools, roads, hospitals, firefighters and other basic public services. And like my neighbor Nick said, believing we can have these things without paying taxes is just stupid.

Nate Martin is a contributor to writersontherange.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively discussion about the West. He is the executive director of Better Wyoming.

