Martinez: Time to end net metering in Wyoming

Legislators in Cheyenne are taking a hard look at reforming the state’s program that unfairly rewards Wyomingites with rooftop solar. Known as “net-metering,” this policy forces electric companies to pay a retail, not a wholesale price, to anyone with rooftop solar panels who puts the excess power they generate onto the electrical grid. This creates a cost-shift, where everyone without solar panels – including low income households – are forced to pay higher power bills to maintain the electrical grid.
The legislation being considered would repeal the current law and direct the Wyoming Public Service Commission to conduct an open, public process to create a new framework that enables the continued growth of private small-scale renewable energy systems without placing undue burden on all other electric customers.
As a former public service commissioner that is deeply involved in utility consumer protection activities, I believe this is a much-needed step in the right direction for all electric customers and generally in line with the direction that other states are taking to reform similar policies made years ago.
Harnessing the power of the sun used to be overly expensive. Net metering was designed to provide an incentive to help offset the cost for those who deployed it – but its effect meant the transferring of wealth from lower income to higher income households. That is just no longer tolerable.
In addition, the cost of solar has fallen more than 80% over the past decade. The market conditions for renewable energy will continue to allow greater investment for both efficient large wind turbines and solar farms and small private installations. As we look to the future, we have to ensure that policies are in place to continue the move to more carbon free resources in a way that is beneficial for everyone.
This is why many states are now revisiting these inequitable policies to usher in changes that modernize and reform customers’ electricity rates –focusing both on equity and enabling growth of renewable energy for our nation’s resource portfolio.
This legislation tasks the experts at the PSC to undertake a public process to create a new framework. Existing net metered customers and those that are in the process of installing a private rooftop solar system would keep their subsidized benefits. A major highlight of the legislation is that it does not pick winners or losers in this debate.
Moving the debate about net metering reform to the Public Service Commission is in the best interest of Wyoming electric customers and it is fair. All parties will be given an equal opportunity to provide facts and expert information to the regulatory body charged with keeping energy affordable and reliable. It is why this legislation also has the support of the Wyoming consumer advocate who heads the independent state agency that represents consumers in all public utility matters.
We all support renewable energy. Getting there in a way that is quickly and equitably done is good for Wyoming and its residents. Updating its policies in an established public forum will contribute to a more resilient, clean, and equitable energy grid across the state for years to come.
Monica Martinez is principal at Ruben Strategy Group. She served on the Michigan Public Service Commission from 2005 – 2011.