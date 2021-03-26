Martinez: Time to end net metering in Wyoming

In addition, the cost of solar has fallen more than 80% over the past decade. The market conditions for renewable energy will continue to allow greater investment for both efficient large wind turbines and solar farms and small private installations. As we look to the future, we have to ensure that policies are in place to continue the move to more carbon free resources in a way that is beneficial for everyone.

This is why many states are now revisiting these inequitable policies to usher in changes that modernize and reform customers’ electricity rates –focusing both on equity and enabling growth of renewable energy for our nation’s resource portfolio.

This legislation tasks the experts at the PSC to undertake a public process to create a new framework. Existing net metered customers and those that are in the process of installing a private rooftop solar system would keep their subsidized benefits. A major highlight of the legislation is that it does not pick winners or losers in this debate.