McAlpin: Be a virtual volunteer

In this unprecedented time, I find myself reflecting on the role of volunteer service in helping our nation through tough times and what that history teaches us about how we should respond to crisis.
As Wyoming’s statewide resource for volunteerism and service, we feel a responsibility to help unite our community, to use this moment to learn from one another, grow and become stronger. ServeWyoming exists to help solve problems. We are designed to quickly use our resources to help with critical needs. We are Wyoming strong! I invite you to explore the COVID-19 Initiative and the many virtual volunteer opportunities to give you a platform to support our community during this trying time.
You might be asking yourself, what is virtual volunteering? Today’s volunteering includes donating your virtual time and skills to help nonprofits in need. Instead of serving in-person, people can find a new place to serve in the virtual world, remotely. This is an opportunity to volunteer from anywhere via phone, computer or tablet to support a cause you care about. This service can take countless forms including website design/support, mentoring, data entry, email marketing or management, fundraising and outreach, social media promotion, app development, volunteer tracking, blogging, writing or editing, graphic design, photography, marketing/branding, video development, staff support, administrative virtual assistant, phone outreach and so much more.
How can you become a virtual volunteer? If you are looking for ways you can help during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, start by going to www.servewyoming.org and clicking on COVID-19 Initiative. Here you can search by zip code, agency or area of interest across our state. From there you can look at multiple different categories and opportunities. You can also call us at 866-737-8304 and we will be happy to help you find the opportunity that is just right for you!
Please note that volunteer needs are changing rapidly, so be sure to check back often for updates. It is important to volunteers, community organizations and ServeWyoming that we all take the necessary precautions when volunteering. We value that individuals want to volunteer in this time of need to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community continue to receive necessary services; however, personal health and safety are always of primary importance. Please consider ways to volunteer virtually, by phone, following social distancing requirements or donations.
Thank you, Wyoming!
Shelly McAlpin is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming and has been with the organization for close to 14 years. Shelly began her career with the organization as a volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!