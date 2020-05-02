McAlpin: Be a virtual volunteer

How can you become a virtual volunteer? If you are looking for ways you can help during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, start by going to www.servewyoming.org and clicking on COVID-19 Initiative. Here you can search by zip code, agency or area of interest across our state. From there you can look at multiple different categories and opportunities. You can also call us at 866-737-8304 and we will be happy to help you find the opportunity that is just right for you!

Please note that volunteer needs are changing rapidly, so be sure to check back often for updates. It is important to volunteers, community organizations and ServeWyoming that we all take the necessary precautions when volunteering. We value that individuals want to volunteer in this time of need to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community continue to receive necessary services; however, personal health and safety are always of primary importance. Please consider ways to volunteer virtually, by phone, following social distancing requirements or donations.

Thank you, Wyoming!

Shelly McAlpin is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming and has been with the organization for close to 14 years. Shelly began her career with the organization as a volunteer.

