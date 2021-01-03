McDaniel: Beware -- trapping your dog may not be illegal

The fuse has been lit on the most volatile issue of which most Wyoming people are unaware. If you are not a trapper or have not had your pet die a horrible death in a trap laid alongside a trail on public lands, you probably know nothing about the debate quietly being fought between trappers and those who think trapping should be regulated.

Full disclosure. I learned of the conflict from my wife, an animal rights advocate, involved with other Wyoming people encouraging the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to enact trapping regulations.

I chose to write about the controversy for two purposes: to make people aware of it and, in the hope that those on both sides of the issue will make this a matter of greater public dialogue.

Trappers point out that their hobby or vocation is protected in the Wyoming Constitution. It is true that Article 1, Section 39 of the constitution mentions trapping. It also refers to hunting and fishing. And it subjects all three pursuits to regulation. Specifically, the provision says it is not intended to “diminish other private rights or alter the duty of the state to manage wildlife.”